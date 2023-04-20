X

Alpharetta Citizen Connection tool keeping residents informed

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
2 hours ago

Ever wonder what all those police vehicles were doing around the corner? Alpharetta’s online Citizen Connection tool allows residents and those visiting or working in Alpharetta to find out what is going on at any location in the city.

Citizen Connection puts a lot of information at your fingertips. Categories of information range from commercial development permits to police and fire events to road work orders.

Put in an address and select from the menu the data you want to see or leave the address field empty and see community-wide results. Access the tool at https://bit.ly/3KIpuzJ

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
