Alpharetta asks HOAs to update info with city

Recognizing that volunteers come and go, Alpharetta is asking all Homeowners Associations to update their information with the city.
By keeping HOA leadership lists up to date, the city can better keep residents informed about important community information. Similarly, the open communication can make it easier for neighborhoods to alert the city about neighborhood any concerns.
Alpharetta HOA board members are asked to visit the city website and complete an HOA registration form at https://bit.ly/3Ajx0tV.
The form is brief and only requires a few seconds to complete. The city does not share the information provided in the form with any outside group or individual. Provided information is used solely by the city for the purpose of ensuring quality communication between residents and Alpharetta.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com