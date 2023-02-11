Alpharetta arts commission approves public art for Lakeview Park

The first of six installations, a “cube” sculpture, will be placed at the corner of the development at Haynes Bridge Road and Lakeview Parkway. The cube, to be created by Lorenc Design, will be constructed of steel and acrylic LED light boxes that can change colors. The sculpture will be encircled by a limestone seat wall. The cube will appear to change shape as people walk or drive by the sculpture.

The second art project approved for Lakeview Park is a mural on a large stone wall that surrounds the central green space where performances and community activities will take place.