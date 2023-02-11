Alpharetta arts commission approves public art for Lakeview Park

The Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission recently approved two proposals for art installations at Lakeview Park, 2101 Lakeview Parkway.
The first of six installations, a “cube” sculpture, will be placed at the corner of the development at Haynes Bridge Road and Lakeview Parkway. The cube, to be created by Lorenc Design, will be constructed of steel and acrylic LED light boxes that can change colors. The sculpture will be encircled by a limestone seat wall. The cube will appear to change shape as people walk or drive by the sculpture.
The second art project approved for Lakeview Park is a mural on a large stone wall that surrounds the central green space where performances and community activities will take place.
The artist chosen for this mural is Thomas Turner, known for the “Hawk” at Atlantic Station. The city selected Turner for his use of color and nature-focused artwork. According to his resume, “Thomas is a lifelong advocate and lover of the natural world and elements of the wild. While he was born and raised in southern California, Thomas primarily grew up in the city in the forest of Georgia after he and his family moved eastbound to Atlanta.”
