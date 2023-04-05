BreakingNews
Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
X

Alpharetta Arts Center offering one-day workshops

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., has lined up a series of “One-Day Workshops With Masters.” Sign up now for limited spots in the first of these upcoming workshops:

· Plein Air Painting in Watercolor with Kathy Rennell Forbes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5. Learn how to quickly find a location and set-up plein air watercolor supplies. Artist will share her thoughts and experiences with a live demo followed by lunch and then an afternoon of sketching and painting. https://bit.ly/KathyRennellForbes.

· Underpainting Technique in Watercolor for Pastel Artists with Becky Postell, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Students will be instructed in how to produce an underpainting in watercolor on Uart Paper and then continue to add pastel in a manner to keep some of the underpainting exposed. https://bit.ly/BeckyPostell.

· Plein Air Workshop with Brenda Pinnick, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 8. Demonstration by instructor in the morning followed by student painting in the afternoon. Pinnick will focus on beginning with a strong design, maintaining a value structure to create a strong sense of time and place. https://bit.ly/BrendaPinnick.

Additional workshops and information: www.tinyurl.com/AlphaArtsMasters.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands6h ago

Credit: Family photos

They were planning weddings, then had to plan funerals instead
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

3 takeaways from the DeKalb superintendent finalist’s job application
2h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
1h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves got a new catcher, but the old one’s a keeper
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Find all the eggs at Johns Creek’s Easter Bunny Hop
1h ago
Mutation Brewing launching Mutate at Five at City Springs
3h ago
Cristy’s Kitchen cookbook of healthy options follows Roswell cafe’s social media fame
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top