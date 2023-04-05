Alpharetta Arts Center offering one-day workshops

· Plein Air Painting in Watercolor with Kathy Rennell Forbes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5. Learn how to quickly find a location and set-up plein air watercolor supplies. Artist will share her thoughts and experiences with a live demo followed by lunch and then an afternoon of sketching and painting. https://bit.ly/KathyRennellForbes.

· Underpainting Technique in Watercolor for Pastel Artists with Becky Postell, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Students will be instructed in how to produce an underpainting in watercolor on Uart Paper and then continue to add pastel in a manner to keep some of the underpainting exposed. https://bit.ly/BeckyPostell.