Alpharetta approves plan for five homes on Mayfield Road

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

After postponing their request in March, KJ Luxury Homes returned to the Alpharetta City Council earlier this month to request approval for construction of five new single-family detached homes on 5.66 acres at 1580 Mayfield Road.

The developer met with homeowners at the adjacent Gransley and Harrington Falls subdivisions to come up with the plan approved by the city.

Among the topics addressed in 27 conditions for approval were landscaping buffers adjacent to Harrington Falls and Gransley, stormwater runoff impacting adjacent lots on septic, type of streetlights and street furniture and the need for side-entry garages. The detention pond on the north side must be an earthen berm-style pond and it must be fenced and landscaped. No two houses in the development can be identical.

