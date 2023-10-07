Alpha Arts Guild bringing The Scene Art Gallery to North Point Mall

Credit: Alpha Arts Guild

Credit: Alpha Arts Guild

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Scene Art Gallery makes its home in 6,000 square feet of prime retail space inside North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle in Alpharetta. The Alpha Arts Guild’s new gallery focuses on showing, promoting and selling art created by artists residing in the state of Georgia.

Artists exhibiting their work pay a small monthly fee and commission to the guild. The Scene features monthly shows, events, social media marketing and high-quality art.

Deadline for entries is the third Thursday of each month with notification of jury results on the first Thursday of each month.

The next free to the public Spotlight Show is 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Alpha Arts Guild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting under-served arts initiatives, community workshops, speakers and more.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
