Alive in Roswell seeking vendors

Vendor spots are still available for this year’s Alive in Roswell festival.
The free family-friendly monthly festival held 5 to 9 p.m. every third Thursday evening begins April 21 and runs through October. The festival is held on Historic Canton Street, Roswell Antique and Interiors Lot, and the Historic Roswell Town Square.
The festival features music, food trucks, hundreds of vendors, games and entertainment for children, as well as boutiques, small businesses and restaurants surrounding the venues.
Sponsorship and vendor applications: www.aliveinroswell.com.
Alive in Roswell is managed by the Special Events Division of the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department.
