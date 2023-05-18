BreakingNews
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits, labor market still showing strength
X

Land sale completed for mixed-use at Sun Court in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Redline Properties

Credit: Redline Properties

Local
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has sold excess land at its Sun Court project in Peachtree Corners for development as a mixed-use property. Spalding Site Partners, a development partnership led by Fred Kay and Bruce Fernald, has acquired the 2.2-acre site. The project, on the southern side of Spalding Drive directly across from the Intuitive Surgical Campus at 2 Sun Court, received zoning approval from the city in 2022.

An existing 4-story office building will remain in use and a 179,634-square-foot building with 170 high-end residential one- and two-bedroom units will be added. The new development will also include ground-floor retail, fitness center and an extension to the Peachtree Corners public trail system.

“We are thrilled to put this excess land into development, bringing even more best-in-class amenities to our Sun Court office tenants,” said Redline President and Managing Partner Andrew Webb in a statement. “With this development, Sun Court will become an even more vibrant live-work-play destination in Peachtree Corners.”

Construction is expected to begin In this summer.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?3h ago

Credit: John Spink

One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County
2h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
3h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
12h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
12h ago

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Sandwich fixings, clean hands a problem at Jimmy Johns
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top