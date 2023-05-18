Land sale completed for mixed-use at Sun Court in Peachtree Corners

Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has sold excess land at its Sun Court project in Peachtree Corners for development as a mixed-use property. Spalding Site Partners, a development partnership led by Fred Kay and Bruce Fernald, has acquired the 2.2-acre site. The project, on the southern side of Spalding Drive directly across from the Intuitive Surgical Campus at 2 Sun Court, received zoning approval from the city in 2022.
An existing 4-story office building will remain in use and a 179,634-square-foot building with 170 high-end residential one- and two-bedroom units will be added. The new development will also include ground-floor retail, fitness center and an extension to the Peachtree Corners public trail system.
“We are thrilled to put this excess land into development, bringing even more best-in-class amenities to our Sun Court office tenants,” said Redline President and Managing Partner Andrew Webb in a statement. “With this development, Sun Court will become an even more vibrant live-work-play destination in Peachtree Corners.”
Construction is expected to begin In this summer.
About the Author