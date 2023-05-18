Land sale completed for mixed-use at Sun Court in Peachtree Corners

An existing 4-story office building will remain in use and a 179,634-square-foot building with 170 high-end residential one- and two-bedroom units will be added. The new development will also include ground-floor retail, fitness center and an extension to the Peachtree Corners public trail system.

“We are thrilled to put this excess land into development, bringing even more best-in-class amenities to our Sun Court office tenants,” said Redline President and Managing Partner Andrew Webb in a statement. “With this development, Sun Court will become an even more vibrant live-work-play destination in Peachtree Corners.”