Ice and soda machines unclean at I Luv Pho

I Luv Pho near Buford’s Mall of Georgia had a second failing health score with multiple food safety violations.
During the routine inspection, the ice machine had a pink and black mold-like buildup inside and a rust-like buildup inside the ice bin. In addition, the drink nozzles had significant black mold buildup, the inspector said.
Sheet pans and slicers were also dirty with old food debris remaining on them.
Multiple food items, such as spring rolls, cabbage, egg cake and pork sausage, were on the cook line under time control but were not labeled with a start and discard time.
Other items placed on time control were at unsafe temperatures. These included shrimp, crab sticks, squid and rehydrated noodles.
Multiple foods, including pork chops and broths, prepared more than 24 hours earlier were not date-marked for disposal.
The facility was reusing several single-use containers to store salt, chili oil and other condiments.
I Luv Pho, 1680 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford, scored 60/U and will be re-inspected. It had a failing score of 66/U on a routine inspection in April.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com