Stockbridge seniors to get sanitation fee discount

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Stockbridge residents over the age of 65 are now eligible for a significant discount on their city sanitation fees. The City Council voted at its Oct. 30 workshop meeting to approve the adoption of a new discount program for qualified senior citizens, who will receive a 75 percent reduction in annual fees for their place of residence.

To qualify, a resident must be age 65 or older and the owner and resident of a single-family dwelling where the discount is requested. There is also a household income threshold which must be met to qualify.

To receive a discount for 2023, an application must be made by Jan. 31, 2024.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

