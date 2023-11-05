Stockbridge seniors to get sanitation fee discount

Stockbridge residents over the age of 65 are now eligible for a significant discount on their city sanitation fees. The City Council voted at its Oct. 30 workshop meeting to approve the adoption of a new discount program for qualified senior citizens, who will receive a 75 percent reduction in annual fees for their place of residence.
To qualify, a resident must be age 65 or older and the owner and resident of a single-family dwelling where the discount is requested. There is also a household income threshold which must be met to qualify.
To receive a discount for 2023, an application must be made by Jan. 31, 2024.
Information: stockbridgega.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
The Latest