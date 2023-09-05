Stockbridge qualifying candidates named

Qualifying candidates have been announced for this fall’s municipal election in Stockbridge. Three seats on the City Council are on the ballot, and the qualifying list was released Aug. 25 by city officials.

In District 3, incumbent John Blount will face Kyle D. Berry, Sr. The District 4 contest will feature incumbent Yolanda Barber against Keith Evans. Three candidates will vie for the District 5 seat: incumbent Elton Alexander; Stephen P. Baffic; and Antonio Harris.

Previously all council candidates were elected at large by all Stockbridge voters. This is also the first election since last year’s referendum that annexed a large portion of unincorporated Henry County into the city, increasing the population significantly. The general election is Nov. 7.

Information: stockbridgega.org.