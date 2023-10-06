Stockbridge council approves property measures

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Sept. 26 workshop meeting to transfer three properties to the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

According to city officials, the URA provides a range of services to support the purchase, renovation and/or development of housing units with a particular focus on affordable housing. The members of the URA board are the mayor and council members.

In other business, the council issued a directive that city staff are prohibited from directly hiring anyone for the position of deputy city clerk and are to yield to the will of the council to appoint the candidate of its choice.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

