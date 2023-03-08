Sidewalks, police cameras approved in Stockbridge

More than three miles of ten-foot-wide sidewalks that are compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act are being planned for stretches of Davidson Parkway, Tye Street, Peach Drive and Old Atlanta Road. Funding for these projects is being covered by the county’s transportation SPLOST, according to city staff reports.

In an unrelated item, the council approved a $116,853.60 expenditure to purchase seven in-car camera systems with integrated license plate readers for the police department.