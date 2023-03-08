BreakingNews
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home
Sidewalks, police cameras approved in Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Four sidewalk projects in Stockbridge will be underway soon as the City Council approved contracts with Falcon Design totalling $325,000 for the work at its Feb. 28 meeting.

More than three miles of ten-foot-wide sidewalks that are compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act are being planned for stretches of Davidson Parkway, Tye Street, Peach Drive and Old Atlanta Road. Funding for these projects is being covered by the county’s transportation SPLOST, according to city staff reports.

In an unrelated item, the council approved a $116,853.60 expenditure to purchase seven in-car camera systems with integrated license plate readers for the police department.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

