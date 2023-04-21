SCTC graduation set for Stockbridge amphitheater

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its April 10 regular meeting to approve an agreement that will allow Southern Crescent Technical College to have its 2023 commencement ceremony May 9 at the Stockbridge Amphitheater.
The council amended the contract presented by city staff to allow the college to rent the facility at a rate set aside for civic and educational events rather than the standard fee for a private event or commercial event.
Conditions were also included regarding event parking, potential damages caused to the premises, and the event possibly being rained out. The item was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.
