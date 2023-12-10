Robinson wins runoff election

Henry County Commissioner Neat Robinson will remain in office for at least one more year. The county’s District 2 representative won the special election runoff Dec. 5 with 56.2 percent of the vote against challenger Bruce Holmes, who previously served 12 years on the Board of Commissioners before redistricting made him ineligible to continue in his previous District 5 seat.

Robinson, a former Stockbridge City Council member, was appointed early this year to succeed Dee Clemmons, who resigned after six years in office. The regular four-year term for the District 2 seat ends in December of 2024.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.