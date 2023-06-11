Robinson to fill Henry commission seat

Neat Robinson was appointed to serve as interim commissioner by a June 6 vote of the other five members of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The vote was 4-1 with one abstention.

Robinson will fill the seat of Dee Clemmons, who resigned in May after more than six years in office. She was the sole nominee of the Henry County Democratic Party, which provided her name in accordance with state legislation governing this process as Clemmons ran as a Democrat.

Robinson is a former member of the Stockbridge City Council. She will be sworn in before the next scheduled board meeting. The seat will be contested in the 2024 regular election.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.