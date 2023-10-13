BreakingNews
Postell named top Henry teacher

Credit: Henry County Board of Education

Credit: Henry County Board of Education

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Richard Postell of Dutchtown High School was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Henry County Schools. The announcement was made Oct. 5 in a special ceremony at the McDonough Performing Arts Center.

A 23-year educator, Postell has spent eight years in Henry County, the past seven as a 12th-grade economics and personal finance teacher at Dutchtown.

Dr. Misty Givens, a STEM teacher at Woodland Middle, was announced as Teacher of the Year at the middle school level. Tarita Reeves, a math Early Intervention Program (EIP) teacher at Woodland Elementary, won Teacher of the Year at the elementary school level.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
