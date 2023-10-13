Postell named top Henry teacher

A 23-year educator, Postell has spent eight years in Henry County, the past seven as a 12th-grade economics and personal finance teacher at Dutchtown.

Dr. Misty Givens, a STEM teacher at Woodland Middle, was announced as Teacher of the Year at the middle school level. Tarita Reeves, a math Early Intervention Program (EIP) teacher at Woodland Elementary, won Teacher of the Year at the elementary school level.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.