Park improvement approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 18 to approve the $212,798 purchase of playground equipment, poured rubber surface and shade structure for Mickie D. Cochran Park on Banks Road in Stockbridge. The purchase will be funded through the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program.
For another county park and transportation improvement project, the installation of sidewalks at North Ola Park, a change order was submitted by the contractor for unsuitable soil remediation. The board approved the $75,898 budget amendment required for the change. This money will also come from SPLOST funds.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest