Multifamily moratorium lifted in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners has lifted the county’s 12-month moratorium on multifamily residential development. The action, part of an ordinance amending the county’s unified land development code, was taken at the board’s June 20 regular meeting, and the vote was 5-1 with Dee Anglyn in opposition.

In a separate agenda item, an appeal was filed by an Atlanta developer regarding a 53.85-acre tract west of North Bridges Road and east of I-75, requesting relief from the constraints of the multifamily moratorium. That item was tabled until the board’s July 18 regular meeting.

