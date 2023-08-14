McDonough council OKs land purchases

Two real estate purchases totaling just over $1 million were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 3 meeting. After meeting in executive session, the council reconvened in public and a motion was made to finalize and executive an agreement to purchase property at 111 or 117 Jonesboro Road from the estate of Elizabeth Carmichael Foster for a price not to exceed $395,000.

The council also approved the purchase of property at 56 Lawrenceville Street from Rain Holdings at a cost of no more than $625,000. Both actions were approved by a 6-0 vote with one council member absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.