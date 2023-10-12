McDonough council approves land deal, pay boost

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 18 regular meeting to approve the purchase of two adjoining pieces of property on Jonesboro Street at a cost not to exceed $515,000. The vote at the end of the meeting was 6-0 with one council member absent.
Also approved at the same meeting was a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, and that measure was approved 7-0. Mayor Sandra Vincent noted for the record that work is still being done to remedy salary disparities that exist, and commended the city’s staff for its work in that regard.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
