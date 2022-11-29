ajc logo
Locust Grove rezoning approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Nov. 7 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request for a planned development adjacent to the west side of I-75 and just north of the Bill Gardner Parkway commercial corridor.

The vote to approve was 4-2 and it came after the item was tabled at the council’s October meeting.

According to city staff documents, the revised site plan for the 50-acre tract includes 332 apartment units, 56 townhomes and general commercial space.

In unrelated business, the council approved the creation of a streetlight district for Pine Valley subdivision on Tanger Boulevard.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

