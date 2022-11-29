Locust Grove rezoning approved

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Nov. 7 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request for a planned development adjacent to the west side of I-75 and just north of the Bill Gardner Parkway commercial corridor.
The vote to approve was 4-2 and it came after the item was tabled at the council’s October meeting.
According to city staff documents, the revised site plan for the 50-acre tract includes 332 apartment units, 56 townhomes and general commercial space.
In unrelated business, the council approved the creation of a streetlight district for Pine Valley subdivision on Tanger Boulevard.
