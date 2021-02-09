Locust Grove police chief retires

Jesse Patton retired Feb. 1 as chief of police in Locust Grove after spending more than two decades in that post. He joined the Locust Grove Police Department in the spring of 1988, four months before his 21st birthday, and wore the city’s uniform for nearly 33 years total. He was one of only a handful of officers in the city when he began his career, and the force now numbers about two dozen.
The City Council took action at its Feb. 1 regular meeting to amend the department’s standard operating procedure regarding the chain of command in the absence of a police chief.