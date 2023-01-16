Lewis named vice chair of Henry board

Kevin Lewis, the newly elected District V representative on the Henry County Board of Commissioners, was appointed by his peers as vice chairman of the board for 2023. The vote came Jan. 4 at the board’s first regular meeting of the year.
Lewis won the election last year after approval of a new district map resulted in three-term commissioner Bruce Holmes no longer living in the district he represented. At the same meeting, however, Holmes was appointed by Dee Clemmons as the District II representative on the board of the Henry County Water Authority.
Appointments to the HCWA board and numerous other boards and committees were approved by the commissioners at the meeting.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
