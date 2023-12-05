Henry school board amends budget

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Nov. 13 regular meeting to approve a mid-year budget increase of approximately $3.77 million to meet a variety of needs. Among those discussed were pre-K expansion and increased staffing of substitute teachers.

The board also approved an updated policy on use of school facilities. The amended policy recognizes the addition of a second performing arts center in the district and also updates rental fees for both performing arts centers, according to officials.

Also approved was the purchase of just over $1 million in furniture for Birch Creek Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.