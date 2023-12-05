Henry school board amends budget

A budget amendment was approved to allow needed purchases.

A budget amendment was approved to allow needed purchases.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Nov. 13 regular meeting to approve a mid-year budget increase of approximately $3.77 million to meet a variety of needs. Among those discussed were pre-K expansion and increased staffing of substitute teachers.

The board also approved an updated policy on use of school facilities. The amended policy recognizes the addition of a second performing arts center in the district and also updates rental fees for both performing arts centers, according to officials.

Also approved was the purchase of just over $1 million in furniture for Birch Creek Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
