Henry names early voting sites

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
41 minutes ago
Henry County election officials have announced the schedule for early voting next month in advance of the Nov. 7 special election for District II county commissioner. The last day to register to vote in this election is Oct. 10.

Polls will be open Oct. 16-20 and 23-27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Park in McDonough, Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, Fortson Library in Hampton and Locust Grove Library. Those sites will also be open for weekend voting Oct. 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Two additional polling places, J.P. Moseley Park in Stockbridge and Fairview Recreation Center, will be open Oct. 30-Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with the other four locations.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

