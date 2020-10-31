Henry County school superintendent honored by state association

The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) presented Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis with the President’s Award during its recent fall conference in Athens. The award is given to superintendents “for outstanding leadership in their school systems and communities,” according to a statement.
Stephanie Gordy, executive director of the Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency, said that Davis was the sole representative up for consideration for the award from that region of the state. The GSSA recognized her leadership in student achievement, fiscal management, system operations, and community outreach and communications. Davis has spent nearly three years at the helm of the eighth-largest school district in Georgia. Information: www.henry.k12.ga.us.