Henry County officials donate supplies to tornado victims

Henry County government officials and the Henry County Water Authority partnered with American Legion Post 516 to operate a donation drive over the Easter weekend, collecting supplies for victims of the recent tornado that swept through Newnan.
Henry County police officers escorted the loaded trailers to Newnan, and members of the Water Authority staff provided transport and helped load and unload the trailers at the destination. Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell drove through parts of Newnan that were damaged by the tornado and said that more than 1,700 homes were affected.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.