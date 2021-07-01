Henry County leaders pay $6 million for interchange work

Accompanied by commissioners Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson, Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell presented a $5 million check for the county’s share of anticipated construction expenses, while Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price delivered a $1 million payment to offset preliminary engineering expenses.

Total costs are expected to exceed $100 million, with bids for construction likely to come in 2024, according to officials. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.