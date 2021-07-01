Henry County leaders pay $6 million for interchange work

Henry County government leaders along with officials from Locust Grove met June 28 at the Atlanta headquarters of the Georgia Department of Transportation to make an official presentation of a $6 million allocation for the proposed new interchange at I-75 and Bethlehem Road.
Accompanied by commissioners Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson, Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell presented a $5 million check for the county’s share of anticipated construction expenses, while Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price delivered a $1 million payment to offset preliminary engineering expenses.
Total costs are expected to exceed $100 million, with bids for construction likely to come in 2024, according to officials. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.