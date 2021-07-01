ajc logo
X

Henry County leaders pay $6 million for interchange work

Officials make the presentation to GDOT.
Caption
Officials make the presentation to GDOT.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Henry County government leaders along with officials from Locust Grove met June 28 at the Atlanta headquarters of the Georgia Department of Transportation to make an official presentation of a $6 million allocation for the proposed new interchange at I-75 and Bethlehem Road.

Accompanied by commissioners Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson, Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell presented a $5 million check for the county’s share of anticipated construction expenses, while Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price delivered a $1 million payment to offset preliminary engineering expenses.

Total costs are expected to exceed $100 million, with bids for construction likely to come in 2024, according to officials. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News
1
Locust Grove council approves police measures
2
Hotspots coming to Henry County schools
3
Rezoning approved in Locust Grove
4
Henry County board approves police resolutions
5
Locust Grove council OK’s equipment installation
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top