Henry commissioners approve rezoning

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its May 16 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request that would allow a commercial development along the East Lake Parkway corridor. The rezoning to neighborhood commercial applies to a 7.7-acre site at the northwest corner of the parkway and Springlake Road, and it was approved without a dissenting vote.

In an unrelated zoning matter, a request for single-family residential zoning, to allow a 2.7-acre tract on Moseley Road to be split into three residences, was tabled until the board’s June 20 meeting. Also tabled was consideration of an ordinance amending some sections of the county’s Unified Land Development Code regarding standards for special events and other matters.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.