Henry car wash regulations updated

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
31 minutes ago

An amended ordinance regulating the location of car wash facilities in Henry County was approved April 18 by the Board of Commissioners.

According to county documents, staff recommended that “an automobile wash must be separated from another automobile wash within or outside the zoning jurisdiction of Henry County by a minimum distance of 5,280 feet [one mile].”

A map presented at the meeting showed 23 car wash facilities in Henry, including 13 in the unincorporated county, five in Stockbridge, three in McDonough, and one each in Hampton and Locust Grove. A motion to approve the staff recommendation passed with a 3-2 vote.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

