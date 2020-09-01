Henry businesses can apply for coronavirus relief money

Henry County received notification of its eligibility for $8,457,973 in the Phase 1 allocation, with a 30 percent advance in the amount of $2,537,392. The CARES Act provides payments that may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, that were not budgeted.

Forty percent of the money will be allocated to the county, with 30 percent to small businesses (up to $10,000 per business) and 30 percent to nonprofits. Information: 770-288-6541.