Henry businesses can apply for coronavirus relief money

Applications are now being accepted for CARES Act funds.

Henry County | 31 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Coronavirus relief funds will soon be on the way to qualified businesses and nonprofits after the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve a resolution for the distribution of CARES Act funds. Applications are now available on the county website.

Henry County received notification of its eligibility for $8,457,973 in the Phase 1 allocation, with a 30 percent advance in the amount of $2,537,392. The CARES Act provides payments that may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, that were not budgeted.

Forty percent of the money will be allocated to the county, with 30 percent to small businesses (up to $10,000 per business) and 30 percent to nonprofits. Information: 770-288-6541.

