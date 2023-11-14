Henry board approves fire station agreements

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two major expenditures involving fire stations were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 7 regular meeting.

The board approved a budget amendment and awarded an emergency contract totaling approximately $4.2 million with J.R. Bowman Construction for the design and construction of a replacement for Fire Station #5, which was closed due to safety concerns and temporarily relocated to a hangar at the Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Also approved was the $350,000 purchase of 4.97 on Harold Drive in McDonough for the development of a new fire station. Both measures will be paid for with SPLOST funds.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
