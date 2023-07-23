Henry board approves appointments

Appointments to a pair of brand-new government entities were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 18 regular meeting.

Appointed to the county’s Building and Facilities Authority were Kenyatta Bush, David Curry, Don Mason, George Patterson, Richard J. Sylvia Jr. and Chris Williams. Appointed to the Airport Authority were Arthur Christian, Dr. Shatequa Hamilton, Brandon Hutchison, John Means and Kyle Pope.

Both authorities were recently enacted by state legislation. Other appointments included Teresa Elaine Mosley as the District II representative on the Council of Aging, to fill an unexpired term ending Sept. 21, 2025.

