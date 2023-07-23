BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lanes on I-85 closed after crash in DeKalb

Henry board approves appointments

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Appointments to a pair of brand-new government entities were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 18 regular meeting.

Appointed to the county’s Building and Facilities Authority were Kenyatta Bush, David Curry, Don Mason, George Patterson, Richard J. Sylvia Jr. and Chris Williams. Appointed to the Airport Authority were Arthur Christian, Dr. Shatequa Hamilton, Brandon Hutchison, John Means and Kyle Pope.

Both authorities were recently enacted by state legislation. Other appointments included Teresa Elaine Mosley as the District II representative on the Council of Aging, to fill an unexpired term ending Sept. 21, 2025.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lanes on I-85 closed after crash in DeKalb 46m ago

Credit: David Wickert, AJC

Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
15h ago

Credit: WSB Channel 2

Gridlock Guy: Exploring the trend of recent Cherokee County chicken truck-spills
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
16h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
16h ago

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hampton

Hampton council approves security cameras
New roundabout coming in Henry
Alcohol ordinance fails in Hampton
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
9h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top