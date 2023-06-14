Henry accepts $2.68m state reimbursement

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reimbursing Henry County $2.68 million for hangar development costs at the county’s airport. The Board of Commissioners voted May 16 to approve the contract, which also requires an $893,333 local match.

That money will come from the county’s Capital Improvement Plan funds, officials said.

In other business, the board approved a $430,716 bid for installation of fencing and gates around a county equipment yard and adjacent facilities, as well as a $75,900 bid for the purchase and installation of new automatic doors at Locust Grove Event Center, Heritage Senior Center and Hidden Valley Senior Center. American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover both bids.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.