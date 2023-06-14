X

Henry accepts $2.68m state reimbursement

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reimbursing Henry County $2.68 million for hangar development costs at the county’s airport. The Board of Commissioners voted May 16 to approve the contract, which also requires an $893,333 local match.

That money will come from the county’s Capital Improvement Plan funds, officials said.

In other business, the board approved a $430,716 bid for installation of fencing and gates around a county equipment yard and adjacent facilities, as well as a $75,900 bid for the purchase and installation of new automatic doors at Locust Grove Event Center, Heritage Senior Center and Hidden Valley Senior Center. American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover both bids.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
23m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
3h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
3h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
3h ago

Fulton DA: Trump’s federal indictment will not impact our case
4h ago
The Latest

Fees go up in Stockbridge
Robinson to fill Henry commission seat
McDonough to keep Main Street accreditation
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top