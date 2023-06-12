X

Fees go up in Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Stockbridge residents will see a price hike regarding sanitation fees in the upcoming year. The City Council voted May 30 to approve an increase from $17.34 to $22 per month for the 2024 fiscal year.

Customers will be billed $264 annually on their respective county tax statements. A stormwater fee increase on a tier system was also approved after research and cost comparisons to Henry County rates.

Officials said cost increases for water services and sanitation services were mentioned in the past, and that during the COVID-19 pandemic the council made the decision not to pass along those increases when they could pose a greater hardship on citizens.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

