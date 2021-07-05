Board of Education applies $60 million to Henry school bond debt

The Henry County Board of Education took action at its June 14 regular meeting that is expected to result in a significant drop in its bond debt. The board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to utilize $60 million in debt service funds to defease approximately $51 million in principal from the district’s SPLOST bonds dating back to 2016. That would yield a savings of $15 million on the debt service schedule, according to officials.
In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved a lease agreement that will make available a portion of its facilities for a previously approved provider of K-5 therapeutic support and instructional programming services. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.