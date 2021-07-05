ajc logo
Board of Education applies $60 million to Henry school bond debt

About $15 million in interest savings is expected.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education took action at its June 14 regular meeting that is expected to result in a significant drop in its bond debt. The board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to utilize $60 million in debt service funds to defease approximately $51 million in principal from the district’s SPLOST bonds dating back to 2016. That would yield a savings of $15 million on the debt service schedule, according to officials.

In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved a lease agreement that will make available a portion of its facilities for a previously approved provider of K-5 therapeutic support and instructional programming services. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

