Alcohol ordinance fails in Hampton

A proposed amendment to Hampton’s city code that would change how and where alcoholic beverages are carried on city property fell short of passage in its first reading July 11 before the City Council. The ordinance, sponsored by Mayor Ann Tarpley, failed with a 5-1 vote on its first reading but could be considered again next month.

According to a city staff report, the reason for considering the change was the fact that Hampton’s Main Street department hosts a number of events on city property, including concerts at Bobby McBrayer Park, and some officials wanted to have the option of allowing licensed vendors to serve alcoholic beverages in that park.

