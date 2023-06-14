X

You could win the St. Jude Dream Home in Buford

Credit: St. Jude Children's Hospital

Credit: St. Jude Children's Hospital

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Atlanta homebuilder and developer, The Providence Group, along with more than 30 trade partners have teamed up to construct the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home®. Tickets to win this $650,000, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in the Millcroft neighborhood in Buford went on sale in May. Tickets are $100 and will remain on sale till the goal of 15,000 tickets sold is met.

The dream home giveaway winner will be announced Aug. 3 on live TV. The Providence Group and its partners hope to raise $1.5 million with all proceeds going directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/atlanta.html.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of storms prompt tornado watch, severe warnings
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
2h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
3h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
3h ago

Fulton DA: Trump’s federal indictment will not impact our case
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Internet-connected cyclist safety happening in Peachtree Corners
11h ago
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services hosting hiring event in July
13h ago
Popular Mexican restaurant in Gwinnett County seriously damaged by fire
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top