You could win the St. Jude Dream Home in Buford

Atlanta homebuilder and developer, The Providence Group, along with more than 30 trade partners have teamed up to construct the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home®. Tickets to win this $650,000, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in the Millcroft neighborhood in Buford went on sale in May. Tickets are $100 and will remain on sale till the goal of 15,000 tickets sold is met.

The dream home giveaway winner will be announced Aug. 3 on live TV. The Providence Group and its partners hope to raise $1.5 million with all proceeds going directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/atlanta.html.