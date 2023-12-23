Volunteers needed for annual tree recycling event

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful invites neighbors in Gwinnett County to take part in one of the largest “treecycling” events in Georgia – Bring One for the Chipper 2024. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful)

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful along with Gwinnett County Fire, Department of Transportation, Parks and Recreation, Jackson EMC and Walton EMC invite the public to once again Bring One for the Chipper.

Following the holidays, residents are invited to drop their live trees at participating fire stations throughout the county. Then on Saturday, January 27 at Bethesda Park, 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville, volunteers will help transform collected trees into mulch to be used to line pathways and landscaping beds throughout Gwinnett parks.

According to the GC&B website, “Recycling your Christmas tree keeps trees out of landfills by recycling them into mulch. This effort saves precious landfill space and provides an easy and environmentally conscious solution for residents.”

Find a drop off location for your tree and/or volunteer: www.gwinnettcb.org/signature-events/bring-one-for-the-chipper/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
