Suwanee planning high-pressure stormwater cleaning

Stormwater repair and maintenance has been an ongoing issue in Suwanee. In the city’s efforts to maintain the stormwater systems, the Suwanee City Council recently approved the purchase of a high-pressure stormwater cleaner.
This high-pressure trailer-mounted equipment can self-propel into a pipe with high pressure and water volume for quick unclogging of storm pipes and inlets. The $88,789 piece of equipment, to be purchased from Jet-Vac Equipment, comes with a ¾-inch hose and 800-foot rotating safety hose reel. The rotating hose reel will allow the city to work efficiently while positioning themselves out of traffic and other hazards.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest