X

Suwanee planning high-pressure stormwater cleaning

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Stormwater repair and maintenance has been an ongoing issue in Suwanee. In the city’s efforts to maintain the stormwater systems, the Suwanee City Council recently approved the purchase of a high-pressure stormwater cleaner.

This high-pressure trailer-mounted equipment can self-propel into a pipe with high pressure and water volume for quick unclogging of storm pipes and inlets. The $88,789 piece of equipment, to be purchased from Jet-Vac Equipment, comes with a ¾-inch hose and 800-foot rotating safety hose reel. The rotating hose reel will allow the city to work efficiently while positioning themselves out of traffic and other hazards.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 9h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fox payout is a ‘vindication’ for Georgia elections, Raffensperger says
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fox payout is a ‘vindication’ for Georgia elections, Raffensperger says
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Peachtree Corners completes Jay Bird Alley improvements
22h ago
Rabid raccoon captured in Buford area
Atlanta Hawks host youth basketball clinic and donate items
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
23h ago
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
5h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top