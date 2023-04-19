Suwanee planning high-pressure stormwater cleaning

This high-pressure trailer-mounted equipment can self-propel into a pipe with high pressure and water volume for quick unclogging of storm pipes and inlets. The $88,789 piece of equipment, to be purchased from Jet-Vac Equipment, comes with a ¾-inch hose and 800-foot rotating safety hose reel. The rotating hose reel will allow the city to work efficiently while positioning themselves out of traffic and other hazards.