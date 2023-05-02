Suwanee hires engineering firm for Suwanee Loop Trail

The city was awarded a Local Community Improvement grant to design and engineer portions of the trail and pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Thomas and Hutton were chosen as the most qualified consultant per GDOT’s procurement process. These engineers have done numerous projects within the southeast including the Smyrna Train Depot, Kiawah Parkway Bike Trail and the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge in North Charleston.

Segments of this trail include a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over PIB at Silver Peak Parkway, a path continuing south on Silver Peak, another pathway on Eva Kennedy Road, a side path on Stonecypher Road (from Eva Kennedy to Main Street), a side path on Main (from the existing pedestrian tunnel near Suwanee Dam Road to Russell Street), a path along Russell (from Main Street crossing over the railroad tracks to White Street) and another side path along White Street (from Russell Street to the White Street Park trail entrance).