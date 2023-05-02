X

Suwanee hires engineering firm for Suwanee Loop Trail

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently voted unanimously to approve a $294,491 contract for engineering services for the first phase of the Suwanee Loop Trail. Phase I includes the concept development of the trail.

The city was awarded a Local Community Improvement grant to design and engineer portions of the trail and pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Thomas and Hutton were chosen as the most qualified consultant per GDOT’s procurement process. These engineers have done numerous projects within the southeast including the Smyrna Train Depot, Kiawah Parkway Bike Trail and the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge in North Charleston.

Segments of this trail include a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over PIB at Silver Peak Parkway, a path continuing south on Silver Peak, another pathway on Eva Kennedy Road, a side path on Stonecypher Road (from Eva Kennedy to Main Street), a side path on Main (from the existing pedestrian tunnel near Suwanee Dam Road to Russell Street), a path along Russell (from Main Street crossing over the railroad tracks to White Street) and another side path along White Street (from Russell Street to the White Street Park trail entrance).

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads 4h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
2h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Lyme not the only tick-borne disease to worry about while outdoors
4h ago
Lilburn adopts Livable Centers Initiative study
Lawrenceville renames Collins Hill Extension “Grizzly Parkway”
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top