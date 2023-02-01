BreakingNews
Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
Suwanee arts festival seeking artists, food vendors, nonprofits

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Calling all artists, food vendors and nonprofits. Suwanee is accepting registrations for the 2023 Suwanee Arts Festival to take place April 29-30 in Town Center Park.

The two-day festival features talented artists marketing a variety of high-quality art in various mediums including painting, ceramics, photography, sculpture, wood, jewelry, glass, fiber and mixed media.

The festival includes live artist demonstrations and entertainment on the Town Center stage. Kids can attend the Animation Academy and participate in a scavenger hunt to win a prize.

Artist applications: www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6707. Food vendors: www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6728. Emerging artists (students): www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6788. Nonprofits: www.tinyurl.com/SuwaneeFestNonprofits.

