Suwanee arts festival seeking artists, food vendors, nonprofits

Calling all artists, food vendors and nonprofits. Suwanee is accepting registrations for the 2023 Suwanee Arts Festival to take place April 29-30 in Town Center Park.
The two-day festival features talented artists marketing a variety of high-quality art in various mediums including painting, ceramics, photography, sculpture, wood, jewelry, glass, fiber and mixed media.
The festival includes live artist demonstrations and entertainment on the Town Center stage. Kids can attend the Animation Academy and participate in a scavenger hunt to win a prize.
Artist applications: www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6707. Food vendors: www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6728. Emerging artists (students): www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=6788. Nonprofits: www.tinyurl.com/SuwaneeFestNonprofits.
