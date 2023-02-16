BreakingNews
Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Suwanee accepting applications for youth leadership program

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

The city of Suwanee recently announced that it’s accepting applications for its youth leaders program, focusing on civic involvement, leadership skills and volunteer opportunities.

The nine-month Suwanee Youth Leaders Program is designed to help students develop through educational programs and team building activities. Students will have the opportunity to participate in monthly learning sessions, field trips, a two-day retreat and community service projects, the release said.

The new class will begin in August and will continue through April 2024.

Applications will be accepted through March 31. Eligible students are current high school freshmen and sophomores who live in North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge and Collins Hill clusters.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Grand jury report recommends perjury charges19m ago

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Mujo is pricey, but offers a luxury dining experience
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

School librarians could face criminal charges under Georgia bill
5h ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump’s call to overturn election
4h ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump’s call to overturn election
4h ago

Credit: ABC ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Suwanee Sports Academy gets okay for outdoor storage
17h ago
Gwinnett to replace old bleachers at Shorty Howell Park
Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
6h ago
Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top