Suwanee accepting applications for youth leadership program

The city of Suwanee recently announced that it’s accepting applications for its youth leaders program, focusing on civic involvement, leadership skills and volunteer opportunities.
The nine-month Suwanee Youth Leaders Program is designed to help students develop through educational programs and team building activities. Students will have the opportunity to participate in monthly learning sessions, field trips, a two-day retreat and community service projects, the release said.
The new class will begin in August and will continue through April 2024.
Applications will be accepted through March 31. Eligible students are current high school freshmen and sophomores who live in North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge and Collins Hill clusters.
