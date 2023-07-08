Snellville gearing up for historic centennial celebration

Credit: City of Snellville

Credit: City of Snellville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago
Mark your calendars to help Snellville celebrate its 100 year anniversary Aug. 18-19.

The centennial celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 on the Towne Green in front of city hall with a variety of food trucks, music, fun and games.

Events include an antique car display with cars dating back to 1923, a free kid’s zone with inflatables and a video gaming bus, historic ghost tours and a performance by the Atlanta Seventeen Band with music from the Roaring 20s to soul, R&B, jazz and rock.

Visitors who come to the Farmers’ Market on Saturday dressed in clothing from a former decade will have a chance to win prizes.

At 8 p.m. Saturday evening, a giant centennial birthday cake surrounded by 100 sparklers will be brought to the stage for a Happy Birthday sing-a-long.

