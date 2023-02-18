Snellville, county to build new sidewalks on Skyland Drive and Pinehurst Road

The Snellville City Council recently approved a new intergovernmental agreement between the city and Gwinnett County for the construction of over a mile of new sidewalks on Skyland Drive and Pinehurst Road.
The agreement calls for Gwinnett to contribute $800,000 toward the total project cost of $1.9 million with the city covering the remainder using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
New sidewalks on Skyland Drive will stretch from existing sidewalks near Eldorado Place to Rockdale Circle. On Pinehurst Road sidewalks will extend from North Road to Knob Creek Road at the Saddlebrook subdivision.
“These infrastructure projects will certainly add to the quality of life of residents in these areas and it is only through a great relationship between city and county that makes such progress possible,” said City Manager Butch Sanders in a statement. “The addition of county financial assistance will allow the mayor and council to move forward and plan for more sidewalk additions in the future.”
