Simpson Elementary recognized for outstanding literacy achievement

A total of 155 schools met the qualifications to be recognized as Literacy Leaders. Seventy were recognized for achievement and 84 for growth. Eight of those recognized are in Gwinnett.

In addition, based on reading and math scores U.S. News has ranked Simpson as #6 among Georgia elementary schools and #1 in Gwinnett elementary schools.

“We are very fortunate to have our students engage in a rigorous, structured small group literacy that supports students’ individual needs,” said Simpson Elementary Principal Taffeta Connery.

Gwinnett County Public Schools are utilizing Scarborough’s Reading Rope which focuses both on language comprehension (verbal reasoning, language structure, vocabulary, background and literacy knowledge) and word recognition (phonemic awareness, decoding and sight word recognition).

“If a child is struggling sometimes, not all the time, it could be a lack of foundation in phonological and phonemic awareness and word recognition,” added Connery.

Teachers work with students in small groups, four or five students at a time, to identify where instruction needs to focus. For students who struggle despite this specialized instruction, the school implements Multi-tiered Support Systems. This includes Early Intervention Services for any student needing additional support in reading and math, Wilson and SPIRE state approved intervention programs and one-on-one reading intervention.

The school also benefits from support from the county, city and parents.

“City leaders like Mayor Mike Mason are always willing to support its schools with funding for recreational or educational needs,” she said. “I truly believe that great schools build great communities, and in turn, great communities build great schools.”

Parents (and even grandparents) are invited to participate in a new program called Play2Learn. Children from birth to age 5 and adults come together in a preschool environment for 90 minutes each week. Families are given activities to continue at home so that children are well-prepared for kindergarten.

“Honestly, I can’t thank the partnership of the county, the city, our teachers and our paraprofessionals enough,” noted Connery. “It really takes a village. If we all didn’t work in tangent and together for the children we would not be making strategic gains with growth and improvement in literacy -- and that’s why we’re here -- to make sure all children are successful.”