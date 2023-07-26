Rogers Bridge Park pedestrian bridge opens in Duluth

BreakingNews
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Duluth and Johns Creek are now officially connected not only by roadways, but by the newly replaced Rogers Bridge pedestrian bridge. Duluth recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the connection and joint efforts of the cities, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The newly placed bridge over the Chattahoochee River is the same 228-foot length as the original, with a similar design.

The city also unveiled the park’s newest public art project, The Shape of Time and Water, by Phil Proctor from Nucleus Sculpture Studios. The 27-foot-tall art structure features two massive concrete columns inspired by stone and concrete bridge columns along the river, topped with 110+-year-old steel salvaged from the original bridge.

Phase II Improvements at Rogers Bridge Park are expected to be underway soon. This phase will include construction of two large parking lots with 118 new spaces, a walking trail, a new pavilion, the trailhead and the repaving of Rogers Bridge Road as it leads into the park.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthBridgeOpens.

