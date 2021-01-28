Peachtree Corners unveils latest Button Gwinnett sculpture

The “Wings in the Willow” sculpture, created by local artist Lance Campbell, depicts a variety of butterflies. The city’s Arts Council chose the design for this location near the new ½ mile section of trail that begins at the foot of the pedestrian bridge on the Town Center side and will wind along a wooded stream eventually connecting with Peachtree Corners Circle.

“People will be able to use this trail to access the bridge, take nature walks and view wildlife,” said Mayor Mike Mason during the unveiling. “I imagine this section of the city’s Corners Connector trail will be very popular.”