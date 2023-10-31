Peachtree Corners names first Chief Marshal

Peachtree Corners has appointed Edward Restrepo to serve as the city’s inaugural Chief City Marshal. Restrepo, a highly decorated 26-year Gwinnett County police officer will assume his duties on Nov. 1.
“In the quest to identify the City’s first Chief Marshal, our primary focus was to secure an individual with a robust law enforcement background, extensive experience, and exceptional leadership capabilities,” stated Brian Johnson, Peachtree Corners City Manager in a statement.
Restrepo’s Gwinnett County Police Department career includes time as a patrol officer, field training officer, member of the narcotics and gang task force, robbery unit, homicide unit, general crimes unit, burglary unit, motor vehicle/metal theft unit, homicide-assault unit and has served as a crisis negotiator on the SWAT team for nearly a decade.
