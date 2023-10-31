Peachtree Corners names first Chief Marshal

“In the quest to identify the City’s first Chief Marshal, our primary focus was to secure an individual with a robust law enforcement background, extensive experience, and exceptional leadership capabilities,” stated Brian Johnson, Peachtree Corners City Manager in a statement.

Restrepo’s Gwinnett County Police Department career includes time as a patrol officer, field training officer, member of the narcotics and gang task force, robbery unit, homicide unit, general crimes unit, burglary unit, motor vehicle/metal theft unit, homicide-assault unit and has served as a crisis negotiator on the SWAT team for nearly a decade.